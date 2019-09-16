PITTSBURG — There were any number of things that the Emporia State football team did well Saturday night at Pittsburg State University.
But the final — and ultimately most lasting — taste was certainly far more sour than sweet.
ESU overcame a 16-point deficit in the third quarter only to watch a number of mistakes build into a 47-23 late-game collapse against the Gorillas.
“At the end of the day, we got ... stops we needed to,” ESU head coach Garin Higgins said. “I thought we played very well defensively. We dialed up the veer, we stopped it. We stopped it as well as I’ve seen in all my years of coaching. We got them out of it. But we didn’t do a very good job when they ... started throwing the ball. (Stopping the original offense) got them to go to where they spread us out a little bit and we weren’t able to stop that.
“They threw the ball up and had guys make plays. “
PSU entered play forecast to lean mightily on a veer/triple option running offensive attack, but the Hornets stonewalled the line of scrimmage early. In the Gorillas’ first three possessions, they ran 11 plays for a total of 18 yards.
The Hornets seemed to waste their first opportunity, driving nearly the length of the field on the first drive, which lasted almost eight minutes of clock, but a 40-yard field goal attempt fell just a few feet shy of the goalpost to leave ESU empty-handed.
That was the case until the defensive line forced a fumble during Pitt’s exchange a few plays later, which ESU secured and turned it into seven points after a 9-yard touchdown pass from Dalton Cowan to J.T. Mackey.
For the remainder of the half, the Hornet offense grew stagnant, though the defense did its best to hold Pitt State at bay.
On PSU’s first drive of the second quarter, the Hornets forced a turnover on downs after holding on a 4th-and-1 in Emporia State territory.
Twice more in the game, PSU resorted to a field goal, including a 1st-and-goal at the 2-yard line that saw ESU push the Gorillas back.
But that was still boosting the Gorillas’ total, their lead growing to 23-7 deep into the third quarter. That after a pass by Cowan was batted into the air and snagged by PSU defender KiAnte Hardin, who it returned deep into Emporia State territory, setting up a touchdown.
“We’ve got to learn from those mistakes and be better from it,” Higgins said. “I know this group will, because they care. This is a group that cares about their teammates, they care about the football program. I think it shows (by) how competitive we were tonight.”
With the clock ticking beneath the five-minute mark in the third, the Hornets’ Carlos Grace finally put his mark in the Hornets’ season, breaking taking a handoff from Cowan through a hole on the left side and down the side of the field for a 71-yard touchdown run.
“Early on in the game, I (had) a couple big runs, but (not) one I could just burst,” Grace said. “Later in the game, coach is like ‘be patient, just be patient and you’ll get it.’ (When) we’re down by two touchdowns, I said ‘Coach, give me the ball, I’m gonna take it to the promised land.’ So he gave it to me and I just did what I did and put us within one (possession).”
A two-point conversion pass from Cowan to Andre Thomas-Cobb made it a 23-15 ballgame.
ESU held the Gorillas to a three-and-out on the next drive, giving Cowan the ball back in the last few moments of the third quarter.
He used a 30-yard pass to Thomas-Cobb and a 16-yarder to Cole Schumacher (in a 3rd-and-14 scenario) to set up a 5-yard run into the end zone at the outset of the fourth quarter.
Pitt State answered right back with a 64-yard drive that saw it overcome a 3rd-and-15 spot for the go-ahead touchdown.
ESU’s next drive stalled in the Gorillas’ red zone, but the Hornet field goal try bounced flush off the right side of the goalpost and bounced back toward the field.
The Gorillas added another 80-yard scoring drive over the following three minutes to give themselves a two-possession lead.
Two of the Hornets’ next four plays resulted in interceptions, the last of which was thrown directly at Hardin along the sideline, giving him a lane to return it for a touchdown.
“We’ve just got to work hard this next week, make sure everybody’s on the same page,” Cowan said. “I fell apart (in the) last couple minutes. I had three turnovers in the second half. I can’t do that stuff and (expect) us to come out victorious.
“We’ve just got to execute better — I’ve got to execute better.”
Cowan finished his second collegiate start with a much more pedestrian line than his debut, completing 19-of-33 passes for 174 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions. Grace tallied 135 yards on the ground, half of which came on his explosive run in the third.
The Pitt State offense changed direction completely after running into the Hornet defense time after time through the first quarter. The Gorillas’ shift to a short passing game resulted in an extremely efficient night for Mak Sexton, a redshirt sophomore from Texas who replaced freshman quarterback Brandon Mlekus, who completed just three pass attempts and finished with 10 positive yards out of 15 carries. Sexton was 16-for-20 for 190 yards, his longest toss going for 30 yards.
“We knew it was going to come, we prepared for it,” sophomore linebacker Jace McDown said. “We just didn’t make the plays ... (and) that stuff kind of gave them life. If we would’ve shut that down early, it would’ve been a different game.
“That’s something we’ve got to get better at for sure.”
“They changed some things they were doing offensively because we dialed up the veer (and) we stopped it,” Higgins said.
ESU returns home next weekend, where it will host Nebraska-Kearney which also holds an even 1-1 mark after two games.
“We made too many mistakes ... you can’t do that on the road and we did it,” Higgins said. “Having a young, inexperienced quarterback with a lot of young, inexperienced receivers (is difficult). In ‘16 when we came here and won with a redshirt sophomore quarterback, we had some veteran guys. We don’t have veteran guys and we played like it at times. We have to learn from this game, we have to be able to take a lot from it. I like the competitiveness of this team, but we just ... made too many mistakes in the fourth quarter.
“We competed, we just did not finish the game.”
