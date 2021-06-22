A few local musicians came out to jam at Las Casitas Park, Friday evening, raising money for Emporia Area Habitat for Humanity.
The event, hosted by Front Porch Jams of Lyon County, drew a small but dedicated crowd of music lovers despite the heat.
Fundraising totals were not available as of press time.
The Emporia Area Habitat for Humanity was founded by Curtis and Winona Rhoades in 1989. The first house was completed in 1991. The organization uses volunteer labor, building skills, management expertise and donations to build houses with the help of each homeowner.
For more information, visit https://emporiaareahabitat.org.
