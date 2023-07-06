CareArc is thrilled to announce the addition of Dr. Daniel Canaday to their esteemed team of dental professionals.
With a commitment to providing exceptional dental care and a passion for serving the Emporia community, Dr. Canaday is now accepting new patients at CareArc.
Dr. Canaday brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his role as a dentist. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from Pittsburg State University, a Dental Hygiene degree from Flint Hills Technical College, and a Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from the UMKC School of Dentistry. With a strong educational foundation and a dedication to staying updated on the latest advancements in dentistry, Dr. Canaday is well-equipped to provide comprehensive dental care to patients of all ages.
Beyond his general dental practice, Dr. Canaday specializes in helping patients find relief from dental pain and restoring their smiles. With seven years of experience as a dental hygienist in the Emporia area prior to pursuing dental school, Dr. Canaday has developed a deep understanding of the community's unique dental needs. His expertise and compassionate approach set him apart from other dental providers, ensuring that each patient receives personalized care tailored to their specific needs.
"I am thrilled to be serving the community I call home and to have the opportunity to make a positive impact on the oral health and well-being of my patients," expressed Dr. Canaday. "My goal is to provide exceptional dental care, build strong patient relationships, and help individuals achieve and maintain a healthy, beautiful smile."
As a highly dedicated and compassionate dentist, Dr. Canaday is excited to welcome new patients to his practice at CareArc. Whether individuals require routine dental check-ups, cosmetic dentistry procedures, or specialized dental care, Dr. Canaday is committed to delivering top-quality treatment in a comfortable and welcoming environment.
To schedule an appointment or learn more about the services provided by Dr. Canaday, please visit the CareArc website at www.carearc.org or call (620) 342-4864.
