Rose (Shoup) and George Sleezer of Emporia are celebrating 60 years of marriage.
The couple were married October 25, 1959 in Gridley.
Mr. Sleezer was a barber stylist. He is retired.
Mrs. Sleezer was a school secretary. She is retired.
The couple's children are Dave Sleezer of Emporia, and Don Sleezer, deceased. They have two grandchildren.
A celebration will be held from 2 - 4 p.m. Oct. 26 in the Fireside Room at the Flint Hills Bible Church Worship Center, 1836 E. US-50. Friends and family are invited. The couple requests no gifts.
