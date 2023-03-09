A free bus taking Kansans to the Rally for KanCare Expansion on March 15, at the Kansas Statehouse in Topeka, is making a stop in Emporia and offering free rides to anyone who wants to attend.
Governor Laura Kelly will be the headline speaker at the rally, which will begin at 1:15 p.m. in the second floor north wing of the Kansas Statehouse. Attendees are also encouraged to meet with their elected representatives while at the Statehouse.
The bus will stop in Emporia at 10:45 a.m. to pick up riders at the St. Marks Lutheran Church parking lot, 1508 W. 12th Ave. Anyone interested in riding should reserve their spot online or by calling 785-861-7891, then meet the bus in the parking lot by 10:45 a.m. The bus will leave Topeka at 3 p.m. and return riders to the St. Marks Lutheran Church parking lot at 4:15pm the same day. The bus will also be making stops in North Newton and Wichita.
Other speakers at the rally include: Sonja W. Bachus, Community Care Network of Kansas; Ron Chronister, Advocate; Shari Coatney, SKIL Resource Center; Chandra Dickson, Kansas consumer; Dr. Roy A. Jensen, KU Med; Rev. Dr. Bobby Love, pastor, and Curtis Sneeden, Greater Topeka Partnership.
All Kansans are invited to attend the rally, even if they do not need to ride the bus. The rally and bus are sponsored by the Alliance for a Healthy Kansas. Bus riders will receive a free lunch upon arrival in Topeka, but space is limited, so riders should RSVP ahead of time.
For more information, visit the Alliance for a Healthy Kansas website at ExpandKanCare.com.
