A “Winter Soulstice” is coming to Emporia, promising an evening of unique holiday songs and arrangements.
Kelley Hunt, an Americana blues singer-songwriter, keyboardist and guitarist, will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10 at the Emporia Granada Theatre. The show, she said, promises a mixture of unique arrangements of holiday standards and original music, all centered on themes of peace and unity.
“This is one of the shows I’ve been looking forward to the most to end my year with,” Hunt said. “We are gonna bring it 150% and we’re going to have fun. ... I like to tell a story and, as a songwriter, I think that is something that I’ve been really drawn to over the years. I think the concert that I’ll be doing at the Granada has to do with songs that I’ve really just cherry-picked, songs that I love that have to do with Christmas and New Years and solstice and growing up and having fun.”
And what better place to tell those stories than the Granada Theatre? An Emporia native, Hunt’s connection to the theater goes beyond her time on the stage. She grew up going to movies at the theater. Years later, her parents were part of the group that worked so hard to restore the historic venue. Her mom, Mary Sue Wade, is still on the board of directors.
“To walk into the Granada for me is to feel a combination of pride for the community and all that they did to restore that amazing building,” she said. “I play at theaters all over the world and I have to say, it’s one of the most beautiful and for me, one of the most soulful because of how it came about.”
Hunt’s “Winter Soulstice” — now in its fifth year — is in and of itself a deeply personal production. Growing up in Emporia, she sang in the annual Christmas program — now the Seasonal Celebration — while in junior high and high school. She was a student of the late Don Grant, a legendary music teacher at Emporia High School who died last year.
“I had an exceptional teacher in high school in Don Grant,” she said. “He had high expectations of all students, and he really helped me get ready to go to college. I went to KU and ... he helped me and a lot of other students really get ready for that.”
Hunt’s seasonal program has become somewhat of a homage to her time growing up in Emporia, singing in Grant’s program.
“It does mean a lot to me,” she said. “All the years that I had there in Emporia, I sang in the Christmas program. ... I think of all all the times that I got to hear so many different music groups and acts and stuff that came through and toured and went to Emporia State when I was a kid and my parents took me to see all these things. That has really informed what I put together for this show. It’s all a big love letter, really, to that time in my life and to the people that are there.”
Hunt will take the stage with several special guests this year, including bassist James Albright, singers Allena Ross and Wanda Manier and drummer/percussionist John Kizilarmut.
“I’ll have two of my singers with me and they are just aces,” Hunt said. “These women are so good and have toured with me. They’re really fun people.”
Albright has been a frequent collaborator with Hunt, and has performed with her during about half of her 55 Facebook Live concerts during the pandemic. Kizilarmut is a drummer who also plays with the Kansas Jazz Orchestra.
“Everything we’re going to play has to do with being celebratory and uplifting,” Hunt said. “My hope is people leave the concert feeling better than when they came in.”
Tickets are $20 - $35 and are going fast. Fans are encouraged to get tickets early. To purchase tickets for the Granada show, visit http://www.emporiagranada.com/event/kelley-hunt-winter-soulstice.
“It’s going to be a fun night for us and I appreciate each person that just makes an effort to be there and celebrate with us,” Hunt said.
