The Lyon County Commission approved the 2022 budget during its Thursday morning meeting at the Lyon County Courthouse.
The budget shows a 1.5 mill decrease to the mill levy.
The commission also approved a resolution to exceed the revenue neutral rate — or the difference between past and current year valuations. Taxing entities have been passing resolutions like these as a result of Senate Bill 13, which requires governing bodies to be more open with taxpayers about the budget planning process.
Commissioners also heard from Garret Nordstrom with Western Consultants who provided an update on the A-1 Pump & Jet Economic Development expansion project. A public hearing was held, during which a resident questioned by taxpayer dollars were being used to pay a consulting firm for the grant. Nordstrom advised his firm was being paid by A-1 Pump & Jet directly. The resident also asked why the loan was not made public, however Nordstrom said all businesses are welcome to apply for these grants.
Commissioners then approved a quote from Cline Auto Supply Inc. for a 4-Post Rotary 18,000 pound vehicle left and installation in the amount of $25,920.17. The purchase will be paid from the Multi-Year Fund.
Commissioners also approved an agreement between Lyon County Community Corrections and Image Quest for a 60-month lease on three new printers for the department.
A new position within the department, an addiction recovery mentor, was also established, with a starting wage of $13.50.
