Mary Loretta (née Nesline) Rumford went home to Jesus on January 2, 2021 at age 93. She passed away at the Holiday Resort in Emporia.
Mary was born in Washington, D.C. on December 19, 1927, the youngest of five children born to Louis Joseph and Carrie Ada (née Moore) Nesline.
In 1948, she met Charles S. Dailey and they married on September 9, 1949 in Rockville, Maryland, going on to have two children, Cynthia (Harry) Knight and Gayle P. (Daryl) Meierhoff.
After the death of her husband in 1959, Mary moved to Silver Spring, Maryland to raise her two daughters. In 1963, she met Elbert Alden “Al” Rumford and, when they married on July 6, 1964 in Laurel, Maryland, Mary lovingly added stepson, Leonard A. Rumford and stepdaughters, Madonna (Cliff) Taylor and Faith (Andy) Groover to her family. In 1966, the family moved to Mr. Rumford's home town of Emporia, Kansas, where Mary lived for the remainder of her life.
A devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Mary was a devout Christian whose life was truly an exemplar of her faith. The gentlest of listeners, she was unfailingly open-minded and nonjudgmental; a model of loving kindness, patience, thoughtfulness and generosity. Mary was deeply loved, and she will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.
In addition to her daughters and stepdaughters, Mary is survived by her sons-in-law Daryl W. Meierhoff of Emporia and Clifford Taylor of Unionville, Virginia; three grandchildren, Ruth (Robert) Knight-Long, Adam Knight, and Kristen (Tom) Meierhoff-Medina; ten great-grandchildren, and a number of beloved nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Elbert Alden “Al” Rumford; her brothers, Joseph F., Stanley P. and Donald F. Nesline; her sister, Sister Mary Louis Nesline DC; her stepson, Leonard A. Rumford; and her sons-in-law, Harry Knight and James Anderson “Andy” Groover.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Mary’s name to the Cornea Research Foundation of America. Private interment at Pleasant View Cemetery will be held at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.