Gilberto De Jesus Hernandez of Emporia died October 26, 2021 at his home. He was 87.
Services were held October 29, 2021 at St. Catherine's Catholic Church. Charter Funerals has the arrangements.
Updated: October 28, 2021 @ 2:52 pm
