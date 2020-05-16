Three Emporia High School students have been named 2020 Kansas Governor’s Scholars.
Connor Hauff, Caleb Hollenbeck and Gloria Peroza-Aguirre were recognized by Kansas Governor Laura Kelly for the honor.
“These high school seniors have shown dedication in their studies and a commitment to learning,” Kelly said. “They’ve earned this honor, and I want to congratulate them on this achievement. We also should recognize their families, teachers and mentors for helping these outstanding students achieve their academic goals.”
This award recognizes and honors the top academic 1 percent of Kansas high school seniors. Scholars are selected from accredited public and private schools in the state.
Students receiving this recognition invited to an awards program hosted by the governor in Topeka, however, this year’s program was cancelled due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
This program is coordinated for the Governor by the Confidence in Kansas Public Education Task Force. It is funded by donations from private sector businesses in Kansas.
The Confidence in Kansas Public Education Task Force was formed 37 years ago to strengthen public confidence in education.
