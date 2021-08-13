The Lyon County Fair's annual antique tractor pull went off without a hitch Thursday night — although, of course, hitches are an integral part of the whole thing.
Despite the heat, the fairgrounds' grandstands were filled with spectators of all ages who wanted to watch the antique tractors pull a heavy sled as far as they could.
Patrick Foraker, vice president of the Flint Hills Antique Power Association, said that what draws people to these events seems to be the novelty of seeing old machines perform impressive feats.
“It’s such fun to get these old tractors out here and see what they can do, and hopefully the crowd enjoys seeing these old tractors,” he said. “They’re completely different than what you see nowadays. There’s very little electronics, if any, on some of the tractors. And we have a lot of members in the club that take old rust buckets — you’ll see them out there parked — completely rusty and get them up and running.”
Glenn Knuth has been involved with tractor pulls for “10 or 12 years” — although he acknowledged that they’ve been going on at the fair far longer than that — and said that instead of doing a full tractor pull competition, the FHAPA just likes to hold something quick and fun for the community.
“We just mainly put on a show. Usually just one tractor, one pull, and somebody else goes rather than putting weights on it and adding more weight,” he said. “So just trying to do a show. Everybody likes showing their old tractors in front of the grandstands.”
Foraker’s son brought out his 1948 Farmall B while Knuth had two tractors in the pull: a 1947 John Deere B and a 1946 John Deere A. The John Deere A was actually Knuth’s father’s tractor once upon a time.
“He sold off the farm in 1962 over by Herington and I found it about six or eight years ago and got it back, so pretty proud of that one,” he said. “Memorial Day, me and my cousins were driving around the country … around White City and I see it and went, ‘I recognize that tractor.’”
Both Foraker and Knuth agreed that, contrary to what some might suppose, the antique tractors don’t require a great deal of upkeep in order to prepare them for a tractor pull.
“The engines are pretty straightforward,” Foraker said. “They’re pretty old, so you just got to keep track of making sure that it’s got oil in it and if you start seeing smoke or something, take care of it. It’s not really like the new ones. The new ones are so electronic. These are just old and they tend to run pretty good. You just have to take care of them.”
“Just keep the fuel fresh, mainly, and keep them inside,” Knuth said. “They need to be inside and fresh fuel, and that’s the key of it really.”
Currently, there are about 135 members in the FHAPA, although only about 20 entered their tractors in Thursday’s tractor pull, which Knuth said was “pretty disappointing.”
“I think it’s just the hot,” he said. “A lot of our members are getting older. They just don’t want to bring them out.”
Foraker encouraged anyone who’s interested to keep coming out and supporting the FHAPA’s shows and anyone who has an antique tractor to get involved with the club.
“The crowd’s getting older and older, so we’d like to see the younger kids,” he said. “If there’s people out there that have old tractors and they’re younger, come talk to the club and see about maybe joining and doing some of these events. It’s $35 a year to join. It’s not expensive. We do this all summer long, multiple times a year, multiple locations. We do farm shows every once in a while where we put on demonstrations of haying and plowing and all kinds of old machinery. We do that every once in a while, so we do a lot of different things and I think it’s really enjoyable.”
To keep up with the FHAPA, follow its Facebook page at facebook.com/FlintHillsAntiquePowerAssociation or on its website at fhapa.org.
