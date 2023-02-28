Applications are now open for the 10th annual greater Emporia Area Match Day hosted by the Emporia Community Foundation.
Match Day will be held Nov. 13 at the ECF office, 527 Commercial St., Suite B. Donors will once again be able to go online to emporiamatchday.com on Match Day to give their donations. “The participating organizations did an excellent job in reaching out to their donors last year” according to Wheeler. “We are expecting great things for the greater Emporia area for the 10th Match Day event.”
“Match Day plays an important role in the finances for many smaller non-profits who are selected in our communities," said Ruth Wheeler, 2023 Match Day Chair, in a written release. "Match Day is truly ECF’s gift to the community.”
The ECF will accept applications from charitable organizations that have an operating budget of $175,000 or less, and have an ECF fund.
Applications are available via the ECF’s website at www.emporiacf.org; the link on the Emporia Community Foundation Facebook page; requesting a copy from the ECF office at 620-342-9304; or picking one up at the ECF office.
Applications may be submitted electronically or delivered to the Emporia Community Foundation office at 527 Commercial, Suite B no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, March 31.
More than $2.3 million has been gifted to 48 greater Emporia area non-profits over the past nine years. The ECF is excited to provide area non-profits this fundraising opportunity that has become one of the major giving events for the Emporia community.
Last year’s checks totaled over $501,865 and were distributed to 28 charitable organizations on the nationally recognized day of Giving Tuesday — the Tuesday following Thanksgiving.
The greater Emporia 2023 Match Day brings together diverse networks of people and charitable causes to encourage and strengthen acts of kindness in the service of changing our community and our world for the better. It is the communities’ opportunity to celebrate giving and work together for good.
For additional information about Match Day or to become a Matching Donor, please contact the ECF at 620-342-9304, or www.emporiacf.org.
