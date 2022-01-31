The Emporia Gazette
A bicyclist was taken to a hospital Sunday evening after a collision with a vehicle in east Emporia.
First responders say a driver ran into the bicycle around 5 p.m. at East Sixth Avenue and Weaver Street. The cyclist was taken to Newman Regional Health with what were described as minor injuries.
The names of the people involved in the collision have not been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.