The 2023 edition of the Garmin UNBOUND Gravel Magazine, celebrating all things gravel, is out now. Riders in the Unbound Gravel races will receive hard copies of the magazine in their check-in packets, but you can view the digital edition online at www.emporiagazette.com.
This free magazine is produced by The Emporia Gazette in collaboration with UNBOUND staff, and showcases some of the interesting stories and riders taking part in the event.
“With more than 4,000 people taking part in the event this year, there are so many interesting stories. Being able to highlight a couple of amazing stories every year in the magazine makes this a fun project we get to work on every year,” said Emporia Gazette Publisher Chris Walker. “We appreciate all the advertisers who make this magazine possible every year.”
This year’s magazine features a number of inspiring stories.
You can read about an Emporia minister who’s taking on the UNBOUND XL in 2023.
Neil Taylor, a native Chicagoan who now leads the congregation at Emporia Church of Christ, got into cycling about 11 years ago after moving to the area. This year, he told us all about his plans and training regiment for taking on 350 miles of some of the world’s gnarliest gravel.
“Whenever I’m on my bike, my correlation with faith is really going out and seeing creation,” Taylor said in an interview for UNBOUND Gravel Magazine.
There is another story about Joshua Eckert — a Sarasota, Fla. native who made headlines as the first athlete with autism to compete in the 50K bike ride at Gravel Worlds. Since then, Eckert has taken on more challenges, completing a 75-mile race at Gravel Worlds and now, he’s taking on the UNBOUND 100.
“I want to keep biking with my friends and racing to show that anything is possible if you work hard and believe in yourself,” he said in an interview for the magazine.
Other stories include an inside look at UNBOUND Gravel training camps, the ins and outs of the Life Time Grand Prix, and a photo essay by UNBOUND winner Dan Hughes..
