The Emporia Senior Center is canceling and suspending all activities and events until further notice due to an increase in COVID-19 infections, and changes to the local Public Health Order. This is an effort to protect our organization as a whole and a statistically vulnerable population.
Those seeking services from Hermes Healthcare LLC will continue to be served and must contact their provider directly at 316-260-4110.
The Friendship Meal is made available through the Friendship Center. Those interested in this program must call 620-341-8001.
The ESC is closed to the general public. However, staff and volunteers are made available Monday through Friday from 9 AM to Noon and by appointment. The community is encouraged to call and leave a voicemail and those calls will be returned as soon as possible.
