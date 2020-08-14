Connie Marie Myers of rural Hartford died on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Newman Regional Health in Emporia. She was 73.
Connie was born on January 1, 1947 in Levelland, Texas the daughter of Raymond and Edna Marie Birdsong Dennis. She married Mark H. Myers on October 20, 2001 in Levelland, who survives her.
Surviving family members include: husband, Mark of the Home; father, Raymond and stepmother Nell Comer Dennis of Levelland, Texas; son, Brian (Shannon) Turrentine of Horseshoe Bay, Texas; step-son, Shane Carl (Helen) Myers of Levelland, Texas; step-daughter, Shawn Renee (Jamie) Summers of Hays, Kansas; grandchildren, Chase, Conner, and Jaden Turrentine, Colt, Brock, and Madison Myers, and Trent Summers; brothers, Ray (Lynda deceased 8/2019) Dennis of Levelland, Texas, and Darrel (Becky) Dennis of Nampa, Idaho; sisters, Melva (Dr. Don) Fincher of Sherman, Texas, and Gwen (Robert) Austin of Garland, Texas.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Edna Marie Dennis.
Connie was a Junior High special education teacher in Levelland and Lubbock, Texas for 37 years before retiring in 2004. She was a member of the Twelfth Avenue Baptist Church in Emporia and before moving to Kansas they were members of First United Methodist in Levelland, Texas. Connie loved her family especially her grandkids and her furry family. Her desire to reach out and help women was a call God laid on her heart and she responded joyfully.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, August 17, 2020 at the Twelfth Avenue Baptist Church, Emporia. The family will receive friends an hour before the service at the church. The casket will remain closed. Burial will take place at the Chicago Mound Cemetery southeast of Emporia. The family request no flowers with memorial contributions to the Twelfth Avenue Baptist Church or Pro-life or animal rescue organizations can be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, P.O. Box 175, Emporia, Kansas 66801. You can leave online condolences at
