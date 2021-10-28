Sabra L. Allen, 91, Madison, Kansas, passed away at her home on Monday, October 25, 2021.
Sabra Leota Boosinger was born April 13, 1930 in Allen, Kansas, the daughter of Lester and Sabra Etta (Scott) Boosinger. Sabra married Marvin R. Allen, Jr. on January 3, 1948 in Wichita, Kansas. He survives of the home. She is also survived by her sons, Jerry of Emporia, Richard (Karen) of Dunlap, Kansas, Glen (Janet) of Americus, Kansas, Lester (Chris) of Emporia and Marlin (Carla) of Allen; daughter, Lorita Brazzle (Mike) of Madison, Kansas; eighteen grandchildren, thirty-eight great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sister, Leona Boosinger and brother, Gaylord Auwarter.
She was a member of the Church of God of Prophecy, Emporia, and was a housewife and worked as a nurse’s aide at the former Saint Mary’s Hospital in Emporia.
Private graveside services will be held in the Allen Cemetery, Allen, Kansas, conducted by Rev. Leonard Wagner, of the church. The casket will remain closed.
Memorials have been established with the church or Hand In Hand Hospice with contributions sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801.
Condolences may be sent to the family online through the funeral home website; www.robertsblue.com.
