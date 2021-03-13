Ashley Ann (Parks) Goebel, 42, of Blue Springs, MO, died on March 9, 2021.
On September 21, 1977, Ashley was born to Dale and Janet (Riley) Parks in Emporia, KS, where she spent her entire childhood and adolescence. From an early age, Ashley wanted to be a teacher. She received her bachelor’s degree in education from Emporia State University and her master’s degree in education from the University of Kansas. She first taught in Olathe, Kansas before she transferred to the Blue Springs, Missouri School District. For the last ten plus years, Ashley had the joy of teaching at Lucy Franklin Elementary in Blue Springs. Teaching was her passion and she truly had the heart of a teacher. She loved everyone in her school family - students, parents and staff. She was a tireless worker and supported anything that helped the students at Lucy Franklin. She was an inspiration to so many students and staff; they will miss her dearly. At home, Ashley was a dedicated wife and mother who loved to go with Pete to see Lucy and Annie ride horses, play soccer, swim or otherwise enjoy the many wonders of this world. Ashley will always be remembered for her curly, blonde hair. She had an infectious smile and sparkle of happiness that she shared with family and friends.
Ashley is survived by her loving husband, Pete; twin daughters, Lucy Brooke and Annie Rose; and her brother, Brady Parks (Kim); nieces, Jessica Parks and Lilly Parks; and nephew, Hank Parks; as well as her in-laws, Pete Sr. and Loretta Goebel; sister-in-law, Beth Romines (Mickey); and nephews, Benton Romines and Spencer Romines. Ashley is preceded in death by her parents, Dale and Janet Parks.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, March 20, 2021 from 2-4 pm at Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E 39th St, Independence, MO 64055. Memorial service will be private.
In lieu of flowers and in honor of her deep commitment to her children’s education, memorial contributions may be made to Lucy and Annie’s college fund. Checks may be made payable to 529 Fund c/o Peter, Lucy and Annie Goebel, and mailed to Speaks Chapel, 18020 E 39th St, Independence, MO 64055. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.speakschapel.com (Arrangements: Speaks Chapel (816) 373-3600).
