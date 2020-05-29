Lyon County Sheriff's Office deputies assisted in the location and arrest of a Madison man near Olpe Thursday afternoon.
According to a written release from Deputy Nathan Rankin, responded to a request from Greenwood County Sheriff's Office at approximately 4:20 p.m. Thursday to locate 45-year-old Matthew Beeson of Madison for questioning regarding financial crimes that had recently occurred in Madison.
Beeson was located at Howie’s Tire Shop in Olpe.
"Beeson was found to be in possession of a stolen vehicle, trailer and other items from recent burglaries in Emporia," Rankin said. "Beeson escaped from custody and was apprehended shortly after in Olpe."
The case is currently under investigation by the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
