Emporia students did their part to stop the spread of COVID-19 during a first dose Pfizer vaccine clinic held at Emporia Middle School Friday morning.
The clinic was facilitated by Lyon County Public Health and is the first large event geared toward children ages 12-15 since that age group was approved to receive the Pfizer vaccine on May 10.
Public Health Emergency Preparedness Director Jennifer Millbern said of the 248 appointments available Friday, all but three had been filled.
"The majority of them are students," she said. "We only had about 25 adults that were not students signed up."
Millbern said it's been good to see the interest from the younger population in getting vaccinated.
"We have seen recently, as the 16 and older population has been getting vaccinated, that we have seen a shift in more infections in our youth," she said. "They are vulnerable to infection as well, so I think it speaks volumes that they are willing to protect themselves and their community by getting vaccinated."
Millbern said the middle school age group has experienced a "mental health toll" because of the pandemic. Getting vaccinated helps to get things back to normal a little quicker, she said.
And the response from families with kids in that age group was pretty immediate.
"It took us a little bit to make sure we had a vaccine stock and to be able to schedule a clinic, but we've had community partners that have been delivering vaccine to that age group since it started here," Millbern said. "I think the schools have been great partnering with us — all of the schools in Lyon County. I think it shows how much the education system is invested in our youth."
Parents were pleased with the overall flow of the clinic.
Larkyn Wagner, 14, was one of the students who stepped up to get vaccinated on Friday. While she wasn't "excited," she said it was a lot easier than she expected.
"The guy who did it was really nice and he was really not making it a big deal," she said. "I just wanted be healthy."
Heather Wagner, Larkyn's mother, said they were immediately on board with her getting the vaccine.
"We were excited," Wagner said. "It's such an easy process. I think some people get so overwhelmed with it, but it's super simple, especially for kids."
Fifteen-year-old Edward Moyer had similar reasons for getting vaccinated.
"I just didn't want to take the chance of getting sick," he said. "It didn't take long and it didn't hurt as bad as I thought it would. I felt it, but it didn't hurt."
Kerry Moyer, Edward's dad, said the family jumped at the chance to get Edward vaccinated as soon as possible.
"We've been pretty supportive overall of vaccination efforts and really felt like it was the right thing for people to do in general," he said. "It obviously allows us to breathe a little easier in our home, but overall it was a no-brainer."
"We've had a lot of practice," she said. "This is one of many clinics that we've done since vaccinations started and we've kind of worked out the 'bugs' and figured out what the flow is. ... It goes pretty fast. We don't expect people to be in our clinics for more than 30 minutes."
EMS Principal Steven Bazan said the clinic was another great representation of community partnership.
"It's another illustration of partnership in this community and just being a part of it is just an honor," he said. "The 23 people that arrived here at 8 a.m. to set things up — I remember looking as they were doing that and it was just a demonstration of togetherness. It's a positive thing when people come together, so it's good to be a part of it."
