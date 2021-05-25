Voting for the 18th Annual Readers’ Choice Awards is officially underway.
The Emporia Gazette’s Readers’ Choice Awards is a contest where readers choose their favorite restaurants, places, businesses and services in town, picking the best of the best in Emporia and its surrounding communities.
Readers can choose their favorites in a number of categories — from the best senior care to the best fried chicken, from the best auto repair to the best florist — and everything in between.
This year, readers can vote for their favorites once per day every day until the polls close.
“We are excited to have the Readers’ Choice Awards again this year, especially since we’re starting to come out of COVID,” said Emporia Gazette publisher Chris Walker. “After the year our local businesses have had, they all deserve a pat on the back.”
Head over to www.emporiagazette.com or www.shopemporiakansas.com to vote online.
Those needing assistance can call the office at 620-342-4800.
Winners will be announced in a special, pullout section in The Emporia Gazette.
