Emporia State began its spring football practice schedule Tuesday with the expectation of holding two scrimmages against outside competition in April.
The Hornets will hold 22 practices between March 9 and April 24 with controlled scrimmages against Southeastern Oklahoma on April 10 and Southwestern Oklahoma on April 18.
Due in part to the NCAA granting an extra year of eligibility to fall 2020 student-athletes, a total of 104 players are expected to take part in the spring drills. It is the largest number of Hornets to take part in spring practices.
Emporia State will continue their COVID protocols from last fall during the spring. The players and coaches will continue to undergo PCR surveillance testing for COVID throughout the spring with the entire roster and coaching staff getting tested the week of the outside scrimmages.
At the present time fans are expected to be allowed at the outside scrimmages with more details coming as we get closer to the date. Fans will not be allowed at practices as Welch Stadium remains closed to the general public and is only open for athletic teams using proper COVID protocols.
With football starting practice this week, the only athletic teams not practicing or in preparation for competition at Emporia State are men's basketball and men's and women's cross country, although the cross country student-athletes are involved in outdoor track & field practices.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.