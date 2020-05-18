Emporia Recreation Commission leadership approved a tentative reopening plan for the Lee Beran Recreation Center during a regularly scheduled online meeting Monday evening.
Structured much like plans for reopening communities at large, the rec center will also move forward with a phase-based approach.
“I know that phase 1.5 officially began today, and we could’ve opened our fitness room but we recommended waiting a week — especially since the majority of our staff have been asked to work from home,” ERC Assistant Director of Operations Amanda Gutierrez said. “They haven’t been here to do much prep work on the building at this point.”
Phase 1 involves full-time staff returning to work with modified schedules as soon as this week, with limited fitness room hours beginning May 26. The second phase would mark the opening of the center’s indoor pool for lap swim as early as June 8, along with the possibility of expanded hours. Throughout the first two phases of the plan, the fitness room will only be open to ERC members.
In the third phase — which could begin as early as June 15 — the center’s racquetball courts, walking track and gymnasium would open with restrictions adhering to recommendations from Lyon County Public Health. On June 29, ERC staff would allow new memberships to be accepted for the first time, and adjust rec center hours to allow for the resumption of swim classes, fitness classes and programs — with the exception of Cabin Fever — and table tennis. Full information on summer programming can be accessed at www.emporiarec.org.
“I’m excited to get back into a semi-normal situation and start getting our members back into the building,” Fitness Supervisor Aaron Hammond said. “Hopefully, we’ll be able to move forward with all this and not backwards like we mentioned before.”
Jones Aquatic Center
In other business, board members tabled a decision on this season’s plans for the Jones Aquatic Center until further discussion by city officials could take place on May 27. While ERC staff said they remained committed to reopening the pool in some form this year — perhaps as soon as June 15 — but also recognized the complexity of the situation and possibility of the entire process resulting in a significant financial loss.
“It’s really up to the city commission to open up the swimming pool,” Director Tom McEvoy said. “We can’t hire lifeguards until we know there’s going to be water in there and everything else. With the way I see it, we’re going to have after the city commission study session and move from there … That’s the world we’ve been living in over the last couple months. Things change on a daily basis.”
“On the city side of it right now, we’re looking to trim the budget down because we know we’ve got a situation where we’re not going to take the revenues in that we’ve had in the past,” added Mayor and City Commissioner Danny Giefer. “I’d love to see the pool open, but do we open it for maybe a month and a half to two months? In a normal year, it’s usually a two and a half month deal. Then you have to consider what the rec center is going to have to go to in order to make sure everyone is safe … It sounds like it’s not going to be a real easy job to do with trying to control the amount of people there and sanitizing things on a periodic basis.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.