Maxine Yvonne Stair, of Emporia, died Friday, March 18, 2022 at Flint Hills Care Center. She was 94.
The Graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at the Patio Garden at Maplewood Memorial Lawn Cemetery. Charter Funerals has the arrangements.
