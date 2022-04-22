Tima Sue Bjorkback passed away at her home in Overland Park, KS on April 10, 2022. Sue was born January 16, 1926, in Emporia, KS to George Lee and Goldie Beatrice Russell. Sue spent most of her life in Emporia, and the rest of her life wanting to move back, as it was her home. She worked in the office for Drs. Morgan, Ryan, and Garcia for many years but found her calling at Four Seasons Apartments, where she loved taking care of the residents and making sure the property was in top shape. Sue retired as the manager of Four Seasons in 2001, after more than 17 years. Sue was a member of the First Congregational Church in Emporia.
Sue is survived by her daughters, Linda Nantz (Gary) of Topeka, KS and Trudy Shane of Overland Park, KS; two grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, three nieces, one nephew, and her extended family at Homestead of Overland Park.
Sue was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Imogene; brother, George; nephew, Russell; and grandson, Matthew Miltz.
Sue was a dog lover, so the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Wayside Waifs in Kansas City or to First Congregational Church.
Sue gifted her body to the KU Med Willed Body Program. There will be no formal service.
