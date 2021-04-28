The Emporia City Commission considers the approval of a motion of understanding to allow an electric scooter company to provide public transportation during its joint action/study session Wednesday morning.
Mike Butler, account executive for Bird Rides Inc., presented a proposal of what it would look like if the 4-year-old scooter-sharing company were to operate in Emporia.
The electric scooters are dockless, rechargeable units that travel at a maximum speed of 15 miles per hour and cost $1 to start a ride and 25-30 cents per minute after that. Discounts would be available for qualifying individuals such as veterans, seniors, students, healthcare workers or people with low incomes.
Riders would need to download the Bird app, through which they would agree to the terms of use, verify that they are age 18 or older, pay for their ride via credit card, complete riding tutorials and receive compliance prompts.
Additionally, Bird would hire one or two Emporians to be fleet managers responsible for charging, repairs and providing Bird with a local presence. There would be no start-up costs either for the fleet managers or the city.
The commission expressed a general interest in Bird’s service but identified potential logistical obstacles.
Butler said that in the 150 cities where Bird operates, which include Topeka, Great Bend, Wichita and Pittsburg, scooters typically fall under the same traffic laws as bicycles and that Bird does not recommend riding the scooters on sidewalks.
City Attorney Christina Montgomery explained that Emporia’s city codes prohibit bicycles on sidewalks, but that electric scooters are not addressed under any codes. However, state laws bar electric scooters from being operated on state and federal interstates and highways, which would mean that Bird scooters could not be ridden on Commercial Street.
“They would either need to be on the sidewalks downtown -- which we could certainly set that policy -- or we’d have to keep them out of our downtown,” said Mayor Rob Gilligan. “If we keep them out of our downtown, they really don’t bring the value to the community or the usability that Bird would be looking for.”
Butler acknowledged that access to downtown is the primary value to the city and that if the downtown area were off-limits, then Emporia would likely not be a good candidate for Bird’s services.
Montgomery clarified that electric scooters are not currently restricted from sidewalks and that, in fact, the only laws limiting electric scooters exclusively are the state laws against riding them on highways and interstates. Therefore, the commission could choose not to implement new rules for electric scooters, allowing them to be utilized on city sidewalks.
Commissioner Susan Brinkman didn’t think that electric scooters on the sidewalk posed an imminent danger to the public and that they would be beneficial to businesses in the city.
“Have you ever visited cities with these? I’ve never been run over on the sidewalk by a Bird scooter,” she said. “There aren’t marauding hordes of Bird riders trying to gun down pedestrians. I don’t know. It’s a business that wants to come to our community to transport residents and visitors to businesses. How much more pro-business could you get?”
Chief of Police Edward Owens said he’d observed the scooters in other cities and thought they were a positive addition to them. He also said that they could be programmed in a way that slowed them significantly when they were ridden on sidewalks or other specified areas.
Bird has requested that the city sign its one-year motion of understanding, which Montgomery said includes language regarding insurance and liability which limits risk for the city.
Vice Mayor Becky Smith said that she felt comfortable with giving Bird a trial run in Emporia.
“We could try it out and if for some reason’s something’s going hinky or something doesn’t happen, we could just revisit it the next year, so I’m open to letting Bird run it,” she said.
The commission reached a general consensus in support of the motion of understanding and will vote on it during its action session next week.
The commission also discussed its annual agreement with the Emporia Rec Commission to operate Jones Aquatic Park.
ERC director Tom McEvoy discussed this year’s lifeguard shortage and the need to raise wages for lifeguards at some point, as this was likely a contributing factor.
Commissioner Jon Geitz expressed concern about the $67,000 of taxpayer money that was given to the ERC for the aquatic center last year and which was ultimately never used due to the aquatic center’s closure. Geitz suggested that money be used to benefit the public in some way, offering, as an example, free admittance to everyone under 18 on weekends.
The commission also discussed the possibility of using that $67,000 to subsidize pay raises for lifeguards but acknowledged that this might not be sustainable and might set an intended precedent in the future.
The scheduled vote on the agreement was tabled until more study could be done regarding potential solutions.
The commission also …
… approved ordinances authorizing beer gardens for the Unbound Expo on June 3-5.
… tabled a motion regarding an ordinance authorizing a parking lot easement to allow public parking at 1420 C of E Drive for further study.
… approved an application for the minor plat of the east portion of the Martin-Eagle Subdivision Addition, to be known as the Brownstone Second Addition Subdivision.
… accepted a Kansas Department of Transportation grant to design a plan to extend the airport runway 51 feet.
… approved a contract with HW Lochner to complete the runway 1-19 edge lighting system, guidance signs, primary wind cone and precision approach path indicator replacement project at the airport.
… heard a request from Gabriel Woodman, chief financial officer of Woodco Construction Solutions Inc., to receive industrial revenue bonds for continued work on low-income housing such as Whittier Place.
… discussed the possibility of raising water tap fees in order to be in alignment with similar cities in the state.
