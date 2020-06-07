The latest edition of Emporia’s First Friday brought some new pieces — and artists — to Trox Gallery and Gifts.
Running through July, the current exhibit features work by seniors students in Emporia High School’s various art programs, housing content ranging from drawings and paintings to ceramic items and even glass blown pieces.
Participating artists include locals Haven Conrade, Katie Davis, Sophia Seeley, Olivia Shaw, Kaitlyn Sperka and Bryan Vasquez.
Trox Gallery and Gifts, located at 729 Commercial St., is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday - Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. For inquiries, contact the gallery at 620-208-8769 or email troxgallery@gmail.com. In-person visitors are currently required to wear masks.
