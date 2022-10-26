Joe Francis Hallowell of Emporia, Kansas, died at his home on October 24, 2022. He was 77 years old.
Joe was born on December 17, 1944 in Wichita, Kansas. He was a graduate from Belleville High School in Belleville, Kansas. Joe was a veteran of the United States Army, and a member of Ball-McColm Post #5 American Legion. Prior to retirement, he was employed at Detroit Diesel where he worked for ten years.
He married Carol Kill on February 22, 1975 in Emporia, Kansas. She survives of the home. He is also survived by two sons, David Hallowell of Council Bluffs, Iowa, Darrell Hallowell of Basehor, Kansas; daughter, Connie Falley of Sherman, Texas; brother, Scott Hallowell of Phoenix, Arizona; sister, Tammy Ward of Texarkana, Texas; and grandchildren, Apollo Falley Jr., Jeffrey and Kelsey Hallowell. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandson, Devin Falley.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be at 3:00 P.M. on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Emporia. The mass will be celebrated by Father Carter Zielinski of the church. Burial will follow in the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery with military honors conducted by Ball-McColm Post #5 American Legion and Lowry-Funston Post #1980 Veterans of Foreign Wars. The rosary will be recited at 6:00 P.M. at the Roberts-Blue-Barnett Chapel on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.
A memorial has been established with The Buck Fund. Contributions can be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, P.O. Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801.
