Wheeler Street will be closed to through traffic from 15th to 18th Ave starting this week, the City of Emporia announced Tuesday.
According to the city, the three blocks of Wheeler St. will be closed for storm sewer improvements associated with the Village Elementary School project. The improvements are expected to last up to two weeks, pending weather.
