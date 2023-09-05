John Scott Alford, 70, rural Admire, Kansas, passed away Thursday, August 31, 2023 in rural Admire.
John was born August 29, 1953 in Chanute, Kansas, the son of Earl Dean and Betty Lou (Hartman) Alford. He married Nancy Ann Lickteig on August 16, 1975, they later divorced. On November 10, 2012 he married Christina “Tina” Lynn Cunningham in Garnett. She survives. He is also survived by his daughters; Natasha Autumn Alford-Becker (Toby), Herrington, KS, Nadia Annette Alford, Olathe, KS, son; Jeremy Shawn Alford (Stephanie) Munster, IN, Step-daughter; Janice Marie Hoffman (Justin) Americus, KS, Step-sons; Greg James Yingst, Admire, KS and Michael Allen Yingst (Suzy), Dillingham, AK, brothers; Marion Alford (Mila), Acworth, GA, Paul Alford (Sue) Savonburg, KS, Alan Alford (Marina) Greenwich, CT, and 14 grandchildren.
He was a member of the Miller United Methodist Church, Miller Men’s Group, the FHAPA
Antique Tractor Club, and loved going to farm sales and auctions. He was a Sunday School teacher in Admire and Garnett and had a bachelor’s degree in both Math and Spanish. He had also been a farmer, worked for Bunge Corp for 24 years and was Safety Manager for East Kansas Ethanol.
Cremation is planned. Memorial services will be held at the Miller United Methodist Church, Miller, Kansas on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 2:00 P.M. conducted by Pastor Diane Euler. Inurnment will be in the Ivy Cemetery, southeast of Admire, KS.
A memorial has been established with the Miller Men’s Group with contributions sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801 which is assisting with arrangements.
