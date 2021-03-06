Meadowlark Press, based out of Emporia, invites the public to celebrate the winners and finalists of the Meadowlark Press Birdy Poetry Prize during a free, live virtual event next week.
The event, scheduled for 6 p.m. March 13, will be recorded and shared on the Meadowlark website (www.meadowlark-books.com), YouTube page (Meadowlark Press), and Facebook page (Meadowlark Press, LLC).
The Birdy Poetry Prize is an annual full-length poetry manuscript competition that draws a large variety of poetic voices and subjects. This event showcases six of those voices, with readings from 2019 and 2020 winners and finalists: Carol Kapaun Ratchenski, JC Mehta, Ruth Maus, and Brian Daldorph.
Kapaun Ratchenski is a lifelong resident of North Dakota “where you can see the sky without ever looking up and the open spaces demand art. And sometimes, love.” She is a licensed professional counselor and the owner and operator of Center for Compassion and Creativity in Fargo, ND. Her book, ‘A Certain Kind of Forgiveness,’ is the winner of the inaugural Birdy Poetry Prize.
Mehta is an interdisciplinary artist, poet, and author of several books. As a citizen of the Cherokee Nation, space, place and ancestry inform much of her work. Mehta has served as the editor-in-chief of Crab Creek Review. She has been awarded a number of art and research fellowships, as well as a number of literary awards, including the 2020 Birdy Poetry Prize for her book ‘Selected Poems: 2000-2020.’
Poetry-in-residency posts have taken Mehta to Crazy Horse Memorial, the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust and Halcyon Arts Lab.
Maus, a native of Topeka, has pursued a love of learning around the world, with languages, curiosity and an appreciation for all beings a constant thread. She is the author of the 2019 Birdy finalist book, ‘Valentine.’
Daldorph, author of the 2020 Birdy finalist book, ‘Kansas Poems,’ teaches at the University of Kansas and the Douglas County Jail. He serves as editor for Coal City Review. ‘Kansas Poems’ is his eighth, and newest, poetry collection.
A special guest judge will announce the winner and finalist of the 2021 Birdy Poetry Prize, followed by a short reading from the poets.
2019 and 2020 Birdy books are available for purchase at the Meadowlark bookstore, meadowlark-books.square.site. The books are also available for purchase through your favorite bookstores and on Amazon.
To stay up-to-date on the publications of the 2021 winner and finalist, please subscribe to our newsletter at meadowlark-books.com.
To attend the live, virtual event, please register at tinyurl.com/birdypoetryprize.
