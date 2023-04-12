The former home of the Emporia Rescue Mission has been demolished. Work to tear down the building located at 1119 Merchant St. began Wednesday.
The shelter moved inot the former Amend Girl Scout Center at 1236 E. 12th Ave., in Dec. 2021.
The Merchant Street address was purchased by Kwik Shop. A minor plat request was approved last spring.
Kwik Shop plans to expand its footprint at its 12th Avenue and Merchant Steet location. They previously purchased and tore down a house located directly to the west of the gas station.
