Emporia native Clint Bowyer is a celebrity in his own right as a well-known and successful NASCAR driver.
Sunday, even he didn't know what to think knowing he was about to meet "the leader of the free world."
US President Donald Trump was on-hand for the 62nd running of the Daytona 500, the first and possibly biggest race on the NASCAR schedule. Trump was there to serve as Grand Marshal.
The race ended up being postponed until 3 p.m. Monday due to heavy rain, but Bowyer was still able to get his photo taken with the POTUS himself. He later posted the photo on Instagram and reacted to the meeting.
"Not going to lie, I had no idea what to expect," Bowyer wrote in the photo's caption. "The man walked in shook all our hands, took selfies, and whatever we asked of him. I judge people on how they treat me and others I’m with, and that’s why I really appreciated meeting @POTUS. thanks for coming to #DAYTONA500."
Bowyer will try to start off the season with a major victory at 3 p.m. Monday. The race will be televised on FOX.
(0) comments
