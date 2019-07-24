Geraldine “Geri” A. Scheller of
Emporia died Sunday, July 21, 2019 at
the Sunflower Care Home in Emporia.
She was 80.
Geri was born on January 28, 1939 on
the family farm south of Brighton, Iowa
the daughter of Albert P. and Teresa
A. Fritz Pacha. She married Melvin
L. Scheller on May 1, 1965 in East
Pleasant Plain, Iowa. He survives.
Surviving family members include: husband, Melvin
Scheller of Emporia; sons, Michael (Ann) Scheller,
and Daniel (Amy) Scheller both of Emporia; daughter,
Sandy (Pat) Ruether of Leawood, Kansas; grandchildren,
Nolan, Ashten, Brandan, Nathan, David, Maranda, Brad
Scheller, and Rachel and Matt Ruether; brothers, Don
Pacha of Fairfield, Iowa, Maurice (Katherine) Pacha
of Washington, Iowa, and Merle (Mary Ann) Pacha of
Washington, Iowa; Mary Catherine Adam of Fairfield,
Iowa, Joanna Peterson of Newton, Iowa, Edna (Don)
Sieren of Keota, Iowa.
She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers,
Walter Pacha, Robert Pacha, Jerome Pacha and her twin
brother, Gerald Pacha.
Geri enjoyed being a mother and would do anything for
her family, friends and community. She had a welcoming
smile and laughter and never met a stranger. She was
a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, PEO,
Newman Regional Hospital Volunteer Auxiliary and
countless other activities.
Mass of Christian burial will be Friday, 10:30 a.m., at
the Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, Emporia.
Visitation will be from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday at
Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions to Hand in Hand Hospice can
be sent in care of the funeral home. You can leave online
condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
