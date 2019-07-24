Scheller
Geraldine “Geri” A. Scheller of

Emporia died Sunday, July 21, 2019 at

the Sunflower Care Home in Emporia.

She was 80.

Geri was born on January 28, 1939 on

the family farm south of Brighton, Iowa

the daughter of Albert P. and Teresa

A. Fritz Pacha. She married Melvin

L. Scheller on May 1, 1965 in East

Pleasant Plain, Iowa. He survives.

Surviving family members include: husband, Melvin

Scheller of Emporia; sons, Michael (Ann) Scheller,

and Daniel (Amy) Scheller both of Emporia; daughter,

Sandy (Pat) Ruether of Leawood, Kansas; grandchildren,

Nolan, Ashten, Brandan, Nathan, David, Maranda, Brad

Scheller, and Rachel and Matt Ruether; brothers, Don

Pacha of Fairfield, Iowa, Maurice (Katherine) Pacha

of Washington, Iowa, and Merle (Mary Ann) Pacha of

Washington, Iowa; Mary Catherine Adam of Fairfield,

Iowa, Joanna Peterson of Newton, Iowa, Edna (Don)

Sieren of Keota, Iowa.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers,

Walter Pacha, Robert Pacha, Jerome Pacha and her twin

brother, Gerald Pacha.

Geri enjoyed being a mother and would do anything for

her family, friends and community. She had a welcoming

smile and laughter and never met a stranger. She was

a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, PEO,

Newman Regional Hospital Volunteer Auxiliary and

countless other activities.

Mass of Christian burial will be Friday, 10:30 a.m., at

the Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, Emporia.

Visitation will be from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday at

Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions to Hand in Hand Hospice can

be sent in care of the funeral home. You can leave online

condolences at www.robertsblue.com.

