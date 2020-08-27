Lyon County Public Health officials announced Thursday that anyone who visited Town Royal between midnight - 1 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 23, may have been exposed to COVID-19.
Town Royal, located at 405 Commercial St., is a bar.
According to a written release from Public Health Officer Renee Hively, a patron who visited the bar on Sunday later tested positive for COVID-19.
"Due to the risk of exposure to COVID-19, individuals that visited the business during the specified date and time should contact Lyon County Public Health at 620-208-3741 and self-quarantine for 14 days," Hively said.
She said, generally, symptoms appear between 2-14 days after exposure.
If you become symptomatic, call the COVID Hotline at 620-208-3741 to schedule testing.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include:
• Shortness of breath
• Headache
• Fever
• Cough
• Runny Nose
• Muscle Aches
• Fatigue, Chills
• New loss of taste or smell
• Congestion
• Sore throat
• Nausea and Vomiting
• Diarrhea
Public Health officials have said they are “following KDHE’s lead” when it comes to releasing the names of businesses involved in clusters, “unless contact tracing cannot be done successfully.”
“Instead, we release cluster information under broader categories, such as private business, long term care, bars and restaurants, etc.,” they said in a recent Facebook post. “Individual businesses may choose to make public statements informing the community of clusters that have developed in their facility.”
(2) comments
Thank you Town Royal for being a responsible member of the Emporia business community....I have been to the Royal many times,I just wish our other entities who NOW WHERE THE CLUSTERS ARE would be as responsible as the Royal...looking forward to returning to the Royal soon.
these county health restriction are abserd,the only reason there doing so they can keep there jobs and high pay
