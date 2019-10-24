Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Tuesday
Juvenile runaway, information redacted
Non-injury accident, 1700 Belmont Ct., 9:34 a.m.
Fire - hazmat, 500 S. East St., 9:56 a.m.
Welfare check, information redacted
Traffic stop, 300 Commercial St., 7:27 p.m.
Juvenile runaway, information redacted
Wednesday
Animal bite, 1200 W. 12th Ave., 12:53 a.m.
Sheriff
Tuesday
Non-injury accident, 2500 Road F, Americus, 9:32 a.m.
Lost property, Emporia, 3:13 p.m.
Fire - illegal burning, 100 Main St., Americus, 9:54 p.m.
Animal bite, 100 Main St., Americus, 10:19 p.m.
Wednesday
Non-injury accident, Road D and W. Hwy. 50, 1:02 a.m.
Non-injury accident, 1300 I-35, 2:20 a.m.
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Tuesday
Theft - late report, 700 Sunnyslope St., 11:13 a.m.
Courts
Wanda L. White, 630 Woodland St., Illegal backing, Oct. 17
Gabriel R. Biermann, 1019 E. 10th St., Goodland, Careless driving, Oct. 18
Johnny Castanon, 308 Exchange St., No driver’s license, drive when lights required, Oct. 18
Dominick A. Urban, 909 Constitution St., Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, Oct. 18
Rogelio Rodriguez-Salas, 2177 Dunlap Rd., Council Grove, Driving under the influence, stop sign, driving on sidewalk, Oct. 18
Bennie J. Dean, 40060 SE 30th St., Pratt, Open container, Oct. 19
Ubaldo Perez, 2217 Prairie St., Suspended driver’s license, expired tag, Oct. 19
Torrie R. Rupe, 511 Ridgeway Ave., Pratt, Driving under the influence, left of center, Oct. 19
Joel L. Lutz, 3836 FF Road, Madison, Illegal discharge of fireworks, Oct. 19
David J. Redeker, 1302 Grand St., Illegal discharge of fireworks, Oct. 19
Venus P. Maloney, 505 Congress St., Driving under the influence, drive left of center, Oct. 19
Samantha Brown, 1325 Merchant St., Domestic violence battery, Oct. 19
Aren I. Trost, 1501 Market St., Obstruction/interference, minor in possession/consumption, Oct. 20
Paloma M. Salazar, 207 W. 7th St., Hays, Minor in possession/consumption, Oct. 20
Susana Penner-Hiebert, 2031 300 Ave., Haviland, Minor in possession/consumption, Oct. 20
Makayla A. McCray, 2951 W. 24th Ave., Failure to report accident, leaving scene of accident, Oct. 20
Raquel D. Martinez, 3609 W. 18th Ave., Speeding, suspended driver’s license, Oct. 21
Jessica L. Crouch, 10 Glen St., Olpe, Suspended driver’s license, no seat belt, careless driving, Oct. 21
Carra J. Mader, 27781 Crescent Hill Rd., Paola, Failure to yield turning left, Oct. 21
William K. Nielsen, 502 Wilson St., Domestic violence battery, Oct. 22
Gary Lukert, 2225 Hillcrest Dr., Inattentive driving, Oct. 22
Randle R. Carr, 1302 East St., Interference with LEO, disorderly conduct, Oct. 22
Javier Francisco, 211 Rural St., No driver’s license, Oct. 22
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.