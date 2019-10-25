The secret's out.
Tre'Zure Jobe had early hopes of playing at Oklahoma State University.
Her path, instead, brought her to Emporia where she will open her redshirt freshman season as the starting point guard for the Lady Hornets as they open their season with an exhibition contest against the Cowgirls in Stillwater, Okla., on Sunday afternoon.
"This is going to measure to see where we are," she said.
Jobe is one of just six returners for ESU, though her first taste of college hoops was cut short after a knee injury in the third quarter of her first game. Now feeling fully healthy, she will return to the starting lineup alongside returning seniors Morgan Laudan and Jessica Wayne.
Joining Emporia State this season is senior Mollie Mounsey, who served as the leading scorer and rebounder for Colorado State last year. She played for Toby Wynn for the two years prior at Seward County.
"It's super exciting," Mounsey said of joining ESU. "Coach (Toby) Wynn told me about all the great tradition Emporia State has had, that sold me. (It) kind of relates to my Seward years."
That deep level of familiarity, Wynn said, made it a good mutual fit for Mounsey.
"She's an accomplished basketball player," he said. "She's proven herself at several different levels already. I think, for us, its just her coming in and continuing to do the things we know she's capable of doing and her having the confidence to do those things too."
ESU also added a pair of transfers and three freshmen to its roster for the upcoming campaign.
"With our other newcomers that we've had come in, just getting ... our freshmen ... acclimated to college basketball has been really key," Wynn said. "I think that's a big one, just the physicality and just how much tougher it is, how much more demanding."
With the grind of the regular season schedule still weeks away, Sunday will provide ESU an opportunity for the players to kick off some rust while playing against a team other than itself.
"I think for us, we want to go down and compete," Wynn said. "I think that's the biggest thing. Our players just look forward to the opportunity to be able to go down and play against somebody with the caliber of program that Oklahoma State has. We just get a chance to go down, compete against them and show what we can do."
In his second season at the helm, Wynn and his returners are hoping the immediate learning curve won't be nearly as steep, though early indication is that the Lady Hornets are already growing at a stunning rate.
"That's the crazy thing," Jobe said. "We've only been together for a month or so, but the chemistry, you would think we've been playing together for all four years, the chemistry is really there."
"I think everybody's more comfortable," Wynn said. "I think our team, the players that are back from a year ago are more comfortable. The ones that we brought in this past year, I'm comfortable with a lot of those (and) the freshmen have adjusted very well. I think from that perspective, everybody feels they have a pretty good idea of what we're trying to do offensively and defensively and that comfort level is definitely there."
As for how it will grow, that comes with on court time in game situations, which ESU will finally start to get on Sunday afternoon.
"I like what our team's doing right now," Wynn said. "I feel like we have a really good mindset (and) everybody's approaching practice the right way. I think everybody's on the same page (and) has been working extremely hard. So far in the preseason, things have gone pretty well for us."
Opening tipoff from Gallagher-Iba Arena is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday.
