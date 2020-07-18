Newman Regional Health is celebrating the recent expansion and renovation of its in-house pharmacy.
The new space, located on the first floor, has been in the works for more than a year, according to Pharmacy Director Ashley Edwards. The project was made possible by support of community benefactors who donated more than $275,000 toward the upgrades.
“We started this journey probably over a year and a half ago, knowing that there are new regulations regarding compounding of medications — both sterile and non-sterile medications — and for us to be able to be in compliance with continuing to compound those types of meds, we needed to improve our space,” Edwards said.
As a compounding pharmacy, the Newman Regional Health pharmacy team is able to make drugs that are prescribed by doctors for specific patients with needs that can’t be met by drugs that are commercially available. Certain conditions, such as temperature and humidity controls, must be maintained in a designated compounding area in order for the pharmacy to be in compliance with health standards.
Edwards said the new space has allowed for expanded storage with designated areas for compounding of certain types of medications. Staff has a designated space for hazardous compounds — such as drugs used for chemotherapy — that allowed pharmacists to handle the materials in a safe and sterile environment.
“Our hazardous compounding area is equipped with a bio-safety cabinet, so when compounding hazardous medications, the bio-safety cabinet allows for optimal control over the product quality while also reducing exposure to the product,” Edwards said. “It’s a three-tier approach to protections against the product.”
Edwards, who has been with Newman Regional Health for 12 years, said the renovations are a much-needed improvement over the old pharmacy space. The new space has increased the overall efficiency of the pharmacy staff — a team made up of clinical pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, medication reconciliation technicians and a pharmacy buyer.
“The pharmacy we were in was definitely a pharmacy that had not been remodeled in many years,” she said. “We have designated work stations in our new space, we have an area that houses our clinical pharmacist and our pharmacy technicians. It has definitely improved the overall employee satisfaction ... and increased our overall team efficiency.”
Edwards reiterated her gratitude for the support from both the community and the Newman Regional Health Board of Director’s of the hospital’s pharmacy.
“I am just so thankful for the contributions from our community and the investment that our hospital put into this,” “The board at Newman Regional Health saw the significance and importance of improving our pharmacy space, and I am just overwhelmed by the support.”
