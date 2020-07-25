The Kansas primary is set for Aug. 4 and there are two Republican candidates in the running for the Kansas House of Representatives District 76.
Incumbent Eric Smith of Burlington has served as the District 76 representative since 2017. His challenger, Dr. Robert Harmon, is a retired dentist from Osage City.
The Emporia Gazette asked candidates to submit their answers to questions regarding the top issues, policies and what makes them the best person for the job. We have included their answers below.
Challenger:
Name: Dr. Robert Harmon
Party affiliation: Republican
Office: Kansas 76th House District Representative
Email: drsmileosage@embarqmail.com
Phone: 785-224-1780
List your experience/education as it relates to the office you are seeking:
As a life long Kansan, I was raised in Hiawatha, KS, and am a graduate of Kansas State University and the UMKC School of Dentistry. I have practiced dentistry since 1977 in Osage City and just last year I retired turning the dental practice to my son, Dr. Matt Harmon and colleague Dr. Gabe Wurdeman. My experience as a businessman and health care provider position me to listen to the concerns of people in Coffey, Osage and Lyon [counties] as I strive to protect our liberty and freedom while upholding the Constitution and serving the public.
How do you view the responsibilities and duties of this office?
Service to the constituents of the district is a high priority. Listening to your concerns and responding to those concerns is accomplished by showing up for work, educating myself on the issues and communicating with you the information you are seeking. Preserving and protecting our liberties and freedoms is the cornerstone of an elected office. Targeting wasteful spending, lowering taxes when possible and protecting the livelihoods of everyone in the district and the state is of utmost importance; in other words, protecting the American Dream. I will work to protect and provide to our children and grandchildren the same opportunity.
What is the importance of transparency in state government?
The public trust, transparency should be a given. I pledge to be transparent, to answer your questions truthfully and always provide you with the information available on any issue. Open discussion of public policy as well as input from the public is the standard of transparency in government operations that I will support.
Do you support term limits for Kansas Legislature? Why or why not?
Yes. Having elected officials in office for over 40 years should not happen. They become “set in their ways” and often are not receptive to change. However, the elected official has a huge learning curve at the beginning of their term and needs time to learn the process and offer some continuity. The “happy medium” lies somewhere in between. Without more study on this issue I cannot give you a specific number. Voters have taken care of this problem by electing new faces to various positions with a few exceptions.
Would you advocate spending cuts or tax hikes to balance the state’s budget?
Spending cuts are a high priority for me. Having no legislative experience, I can only base my thoughts on how I have and would handle my own business or finances. If I did not have sufficient income to cover my costs, I would have to either cut my spending or increase my income. Since the state’s income is generated through taxes, I would look to the spending side to reduce the obligations the state has incurred. I would work to trim and possibly eliminate programs thereby reducing the tax burden on hard working Kansans ultimately leading to lower taxes.
What can you do in the legislature to avoid passing on unfunded mandates to city and county governments?
This issue would require study as the concept is foreign to me. How can someone make you pay for something you cannot afford? It seems to be a way for the state to “pass the buck” and make it a local problem. If the state requires local governments to fulfill a mandate, then the state needs to provide the local government with a process to meet those requirements and do it in a manner that does not require local entities to raise taxes.
Do you support Medicaid expansion in Kansas? Why or why not?
We will always have the poor among us. Are we speaking of a “hand up or a hand out”? There needs to be a safety net available. My mother relied on these programs when I was young; but, we as a family did not continue in the program. We used it only long enough to get “back on our feet” and then became taxpaying citizens. We cannot allow these programs to become a lifestyle choice. The “free” money from the federal government is anything but free. There are numerous strings attached which could cost Kansas far more money than what is received. Proper and responsible management of these programs is essential to cut down on fraud and improper use of the current funds available.
Kansas Justices are chosen by having a nominating commission submit three names to the governor, who then appoints one of the three. Do you support this method? Or would you support choosing Justices similar to the federal method where the governor would appoint a candidate and the Senate would need to ratify the appointment?
Although I would need to study this issue in greater detail, I do believe the federal process is superior to the Kansas method. Currently a small group is allowed to make the decision with little to no input from the citizens of the state. You and I should have a voice in selecting those individuals responsible for interpreting the Constitution of the State, those individuals who can have a massive effect on our lives. Having the Senate vote on confirmations would allow us our voice.
What makes you the better candidate for this race?
As a retired dentist, I have the time to devote to this position. I will make it my full-time job as I will not have to leave my practice (job) behind and constantly be wondering “what is happening at home.” I will be contemplative about every issue and not be stampeded into making decisions without proper time and consideration of the consequences of those decisions. Acquiescing my responsibility to the governor as was done by our sitting legislators with HCR 5025 during this year’s session in mid-March will not happen in my view of legislative and constitutional responsibilities.
How do you plan to communicate with your constituents?
I will be available for phone calls, e-mails, letters and text messages. I will keep the constituency apprised of happenings in the Legislature through newspaper accounts, newsletters and of course, personal contact. I will attend forums, town hall meetings and legislative coffees. My door will always be open.
What issues are important to you? What would you focus on if you were elected?
Redistricting will occur in the 2022 session. Osage County is split into three legislative districts just like Coffey County and Lyon County. It is the legislature’s responsibility to redraw the maps based on population, but also with an eye to areas of interest which is just as important as population. We cannot allow an impersonal computer program to have the final say, nor can we shirk our responsibilities and have the courts draw the lines.
We need to cut spending in balancing the state’s budget. The events of the past few months have left the state with a large budget hole to fill. The easy way would be to raise taxes to cover the shortfall. Since Kansas is required by statute to have a balanced budget plus a 7.5% cushion the only option is to review all government functions and most likely trim spending. As a state we need to live within our means just as you and I need to do. We need to keep Kansas as the best place to experience the American Dream.
Health care is an area of concern to all citizens. While my expertise is in the field of dentistry, I have an in-depth knowledge of patient care, insurance parameters, viable business procedures and the importance of the availability of professional health care services in rural Kansas. I would work to bring the various components of public input with patient care and health care management to legislative discussion.
Wildlife resource management is an area that our state should work to bring together the interests of agriculture and economic development with regard to hunting and fishing. There are other states which example success with such an initiative. I would work to coordinate those efforts legislatively.
I respectfully ask for your vote Aug. 4. Thank you.
