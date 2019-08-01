Police & Sheriff

Incidents Reported

Police

Tuesday

Disturbance - disorderly conduct, 1200 W. 12th Ave., 8:20 a.m.

Warrant - arrest, 500 West ST., 8:24 a.m.

Citizen community contact, W. Sixth Ave., 9:16 a.m.

Animal noise complaint, 500 Mechanic St., 9:56 a.m.

Warrant - arrest, 500 State ST., 1:53 p.m.

Rape, information redacted

Agency assist, 900 Thompson St., 5:10 p.m.

Sheriff

Tuesday

Agency assist, 400 Mechanic St., 2:19 p.m.

Non-injury accident, 400 Mechanic St., 5:54 p.m.

Thefts &a Vandalism

Police

Tuesday

Fraud, 500 Mechanic St., 12:12 p.m.

Hit and run, E. Hwy. 50 and Weaver St., 1:13 p.m.

Theft - in progress, 500 Constitution St., 7:00 p.m.

Sheriff

Tuesday

Vehicle fire, 1200 KTA, 3:43 p.m.

Courts

Bladimir Flores-Hernandez, 921 Pheasant Ridge, Nuisance animal, July 30

Animals

Pet Patrol

To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.

Animal emergency

For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.

Emporia Animal Shelter

Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.

Emporia Veterinary Hospital

Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.

Lottery

For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.