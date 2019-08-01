Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Tuesday
Disturbance - disorderly conduct, 1200 W. 12th Ave., 8:20 a.m.
Warrant - arrest, 500 West ST., 8:24 a.m.
Citizen community contact, W. Sixth Ave., 9:16 a.m.
Animal noise complaint, 500 Mechanic St., 9:56 a.m.
Warrant - arrest, 500 State ST., 1:53 p.m.
Rape, information redacted
Agency assist, 900 Thompson St., 5:10 p.m.
Sheriff
Tuesday
Agency assist, 400 Mechanic St., 2:19 p.m.
Non-injury accident, 400 Mechanic St., 5:54 p.m.
Thefts &a Vandalism
Police
Tuesday
Fraud, 500 Mechanic St., 12:12 p.m.
Hit and run, E. Hwy. 50 and Weaver St., 1:13 p.m.
Theft - in progress, 500 Constitution St., 7:00 p.m.
Sheriff
Tuesday
Vehicle fire, 1200 KTA, 3:43 p.m.
Courts
Bladimir Flores-Hernandez, 921 Pheasant Ridge, Nuisance animal, July 30
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
