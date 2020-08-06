High Gear Cyclery, Inc. is still planning to have the 3rd annual La Grind ride, but the event will be held very differently compared to the the previous two years.
Originally set to be a three day event on May 2 - 4, COVID-19 halted this event like others. La Grind, sponsored by Kohlmeier Dental, will now just be a one day event on starting at 6:30 a.m. Sunday in front of the bike shop at 520 Commercial St.
“I think a lot of people are afraid that this is the new ‘normal’,” said Matt Brown, owner of High Gear Cyclery. “Me, truthfully, I don’t think it's going to be the new norm. For now, we just have to take those precautions and we’re fortunate enough that cycling is an event that you can do outdoors and social distance at the same time.”
Brown and the planning committee have worked closely with Lyon County Public Health and Kansas Department of Health and Environment recommendations on how to safely host the event.
That means the food vendors, games, kid races and awards ceremony that would typically round out La Grind have been done away with this year due to the ongoing novel coronavirus.
“Our goal is to get the riders out on the course, not draw a crowd, not have anything to draw spectators,” he said. However, a few spectators to support the riders is anticipated.
Brown just asks spectators to wear a mask, despite the event being outside.
“Just respect everybody, I know some people have their different opinions on [masks], but right now we’re just living in an era, like hey let’s get through this so we can get over this,” he said.
Working closely with the health department, they limited it to 200 riders but High Gear felt comfortable with 150 riders. They have been lenient with last minute sign-ups, but they will not receive a T-shirt due to a lack of printing capabilities.
Currently, they have approximately 175 riders, so space is limited.
"If they call the shop, they can ask to see if we have any spots available. We’re really limited on how many more people we can actually let in,” Brown said. “We’ve been a little lenient but we’re probably not going to be lenient the closer we get to race day.”
Normally La Grind has one big mass start, but this year will have staggering start times.
Riders in the 100-mile race will have a time frame from 6:30 - 8:30 a.m. to begin, while riders in the fun ride for the 22- and 50-mile races will have 7:30 - 9 a.m. to start.
“For two hours, the whole race is spread out. You’ll have some people who want to start early, you’ll have some who want to start late. Just trying to keep it safe is our biggest thing,” he said.
Usually, volunteers would be hands-on at checkpoints to help the riders. Due to the pandemic, volunteers will have to step back a little.
Volunteers will have a water tube system, dixie cups with electrolyte tablets, individually wrapped snacks provided by Hostess, energy gels and bottled pickle juice for riders on a table at each checkpoint.
“We’re just gonna set it out on the table, make sure the table’s clean, make sure our hands are clean when we put it out, and the riders as they come up just grab what they need and we keep sanitizing that area,” Brown explained.
All the profits from La Grind will go towards High Gear Cyclery’s nonprofit organization, Handlebars of Hope — a bicycle outreach ministry to give hope and support to those in need in Mexico and in the Emporia community. In Mexico, HOH has been able to establish a youth cycling club at an orphanage, teach bike repairs to men at rehabilitation centers, organize free bicycle repair outreach events and assist new and current businesses.
Locally, they have been able to provide bikes to local school districts, SOS, Emporia Rescue Mission, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Salvation Army, Monique-A-Wish, to children and adults with special needs and those with transportation needs.
“We couldn’t do this without our sponsors, we couldn’t do it without our volunteers, we couldn’t do it without our planning committee, we couldn’t do it without the Emporia Police Department and Lyon County Sheriff’s Department,” he said. “I want to thank our law enforcement, our Emporia community, Convention and Visitors Bureau and Emporia Main Street.”
Brown said he apologized if he forgot anyone.
Call High Gear Cyclery, Inc. at 342-4977 to ask if any rider spots are available. You can visit their websites at www.ridelagrind.com and www.handlebarsofhope.com/home.html for more information on the race and the organization is supports.
“Without this race and people getting behind the cause, we wouldn’t be able to do that," Brown said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.