Newman Regional Health is among the small rural hospitals across the state feeling strain due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases. With longer wait times between transfers and added stress on health care workers, hospital administrators say staff are tired, anxious — and resilient.
“I think our staff are pretty positive right now,” said Chief of Nursing Julia Pyle. “They are feeling the strain of the last eight months. I heard someone recently say, ‘Pandemics are hard,’ and I would agree with that. Our staff are tired and they feel anxious knowing we may see an even bigger surge than we have to date.
“We deal with it by taking one day at a time, sometimes, one hour at a time. We are staying resilient with great teamwork and by making sure we take care of one another.”
Newman Regional Health is classified as a critical access hospital — with 25 beds at any given time. Pyle said the hospital has the capacity for 60 beds to physically admit patients to, however the limitation is staffing.
“We physically have beds to admit patients, however, the staffing piece is our limitation, and that changes on a daily basis based on the type of patients we have,” she said.
Pyle said staffing availability depends on factors such as how sick patients are and what resources are required to care for them. Another challenge is finding beds at “higher level of care” facilities, which also impacts staffing and bed decisions.
“Our nursing leadership team huddles several times a day,” she said. “We’re constantly looking at our admissions, our discharges, what resources our patients are requiring, and then adjusting staffing as needed. We have been able to meet these needs with additional contract labor staff, as well as, our own staff pulling extra shifts.”
CEO Bob Wright said while Newman has not had to send any patients to out-of-state hospitals for care, the LifeSave Transport helicopters, based out of Emporia, have had to transfer some patients to tertiary facilities in neighboring states. That, he said, has resulted in longer turnaround times for transfers.
“They’ve had to go out of state, and so the turnaround time has more than doubled because of longer flights,” Wright said. “So yes, when they’re taking critical patients from other hospitals we have to wait longer for them to return and pick up our critical transfers — but we’re still able to get the service. It’s just that what used to be a two-hour flight turned into a four or five-hour trip to transfer patients.”
“And I would also add that we’re transferring to facilities that aren’t our normal transfer patterns but we go where there is a bed available,” Pyle added.
And Emporia isn’t alone.
According to the Associated Press, the urban and rural health care systems in Missouri and Kansas are intertwined, with smaller hospitals identifying which patients need more advanced care and transferring them to larger facilities in bigger cities. But lately, smaller hospitals have been spending hours searching for beds for their patients in larger facilities in places such as Wichita, Kansas City, St. Louis and Springfield, Missouri.
When COVID-19 patients stress the capacity of smaller hospitals, it makes it harder to care for patients with heart attacks, strokes or other serious conditions.
Wright said that, while some in the community believe the majority of local hospitalized COVID patients are just in for observation, that is not the case at all.
“They are sick enough to require inpatient care,” he said. “On rare occasions, they’re in an observation bed, but that’s nowhere near the norm. That’s probably less than 10% of the time. They’re typically sick and they’re getting admitted. But these patients can go really bad in a short period of time so we’ve got to keep eyes on them.”
Even once they are considered to be “recovered” from COVID, doesn’t mean they are well enough to go home.
“Patients too sick to be discharged but that are no longer positive can be moved to a different part of the hospital if we choose to do that, as they are no longer symptomatic and able to spread COVID,” Wright said.
Wright said, should the need arise, Newman Regional Health would rent more beds to increase its inpatient capacity. The hospital has already rented more ancillary equipment such as IV pumps, and is bringing in more contracted staff.
And at the same time, they are hoping to reduce inpatient need by offering a new COVID treatment — a monoclonal antibody infusion — to some patients. It’s in very limited availability right now, Wright said, but the results are promising.
“It is designed to keep them from being admitted,” he said. “This kind of treatment would allow them to stay home and I’ve heard a couple of reports already from individuals in the community that had it administered at another facility within the last couple of days. And it appears to be very effective when it’s given early on. It’s about a 70% success rate of keeping those patients from turning and inpatients.”
Wright said the hospital will also be involved with the distribution of any COVID vaccines once they are approved and get emergency-use authorization in the U.S.
“We’ve been designated as the recipient of [the Pfizer drug] because of our storage and processing capability,” he said. “We have the only pharmacy in our region that could do the sterile compounding of this drug. It comes in a frozen block, has to be thawed and then mixed with a liquid that makes it less viscous than the drug is by self. So we’ll be handling the distribution of that.”
The other drug at the time this interview was conducted was Moderna’s, and both need to be administered twice to be effective.
Wright said medical staff, first responders and nursing homes will be the first round up for the vaccine and he expects wide availability for the public by fall 2021, as long as everything stays on track.
Both Wright and Pyle encouraged the community to be cautious heading into any holiday travel plans.
“I just hope people rethink their travel plans and if they’re leaving the community,” Wright said. “We’re a hotspot. They’re taking it with them.”
“I would encourage them to connect with their family utilizing technology and not only rethink ... their Christmas plans,” Pyle added. “Please, consider making these sacrifices for those who are tired, overwhelmed and working hard to care for those who need our services.”
