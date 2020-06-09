Emporia State University President Allison Garrett said school leadership had cut 20 positions — including four current employees — and would be looking at more budget cuts as the university is facing a $2.2 million shortfall heading into the fall 2020 semester, during a Tuesday morning town hall.
The forum addressed faculty- and student-submitted questions concerning the virus’ effect on the school’s budget, as well as covering initial reopening plans for the fall semester.
“I know that you all are aware that Emporia State, like other institutions, is facing some budget challenges,” Garrett said. “I shared that with you back in early January and asked [faculty and staff] to be mindful how [they are] spending money during the rest of the fiscal year. I want to say ‘thank you,’ because you've certainly done that. We also recently shared that we had a need to identify $2.2 million dollars worth of budget savings.”
The possibility of budget constraints for the 2020-21 academic year has been floated by ESU leadership since January when Garrett announced the campus community could expect to see a shortfall in the range of $500,000 - $1.3 million. Those initial projections took changes to state funding and the amount of full-time Hornet students into account. But, with the events of the last few months, the shortfall has — unsurprisingly — landed on the higher end of the range.
While the cash cutting process was a difficult one, Garrett said she was somewhat comforted with the fact that the university had made the “right decisions.” In looking at cost saving measures, ESU leadership mainly focused on unfilled positions as well as programs with low and infrequent enrollment.
“As we go through the process of cutting budgets, it's really never a question of cutting something that's 'not good' or not working out,” Garrett said. “It's always the difficult choice of cutting something that is good. In higher education, two-thirds of our budget is people, and so it always means that there are individuals who may lose their job when it comes to a budget cut … At the end of the day, we had to cut just over 20 positions, and those 20 positions came in two different groups. The largest group was open positions that will not be filled, and that amounted to 16 positions. The other was a handful of positions where someone who holds a job today learned that their job would not continue either this next year or before fiscal year 2022.
“All of the individuals for whom those difficult conversations had to occur are aware of it at this point. I certainly feel strongly that, in every instance, it's been a difficult decision because we have great people here at Emporia State.”
Moving forward, Garrett said the university would undergo a soft hiring freeze for the time being, but would alter plans according to pressing positional needs or unexpected vacancies. While additional cuts have not been set in stone at this point, other possible cost-saving measures may include the reduction of student salaries for certain on-campus jobs, or the further elimination of excess graduate assistant positions.
“As much as we find it painful to make these cuts, there are certainly others who are going through far more extraordinary cuts than we are dealing with right now,” Garrett said in reference to schools like the University of Kansas and Kansas State University. “So, I want to thank you all and let you know how much I appreciate your flexibility and the ways [faculty] have continued to support our students during these last few months as we finished our spring semester in an unprecedented fashion.”
In other discussion Tuesday, Garrett updated viewers on the latest timelines for the fall semester.
Barring any further changes, the majority of campus staff should be back to work by Aug. 3, but, Garrett said, much planning still remains in order to ensure ESU’s student population remains as healthy as possible. Several committees — with focuses ranging from dorm life, campus activities, sporting events, child care and even classroom safety — have been meeting over the summer, with some planning to release updated materials and guidelines as soon as next week.
The one precautionary area the university does already have a set stance on, Garrett said, was the use of masks.
“We will be requiring [students, faculty and staff to wear] masks in common areas, and we will be requiring masks in situations when it is impossible to distance oneself appropriately,” Garrett said. “Face masks are something we wear for each other, not just ourselves … Here on campus, we may have individuals who have other serious health conditions. Of course, this virus can be dangerous to anyone, but especially to those who may have a health condition, and many of us may also live with family members with health conditions. So, this is something that we're doing to support another as we live in this community.”
While there is currently no word on how the policy will be enforced or whether students themselves will be given access to free masks, Garrett said faculty and staff could expect ESU-branded masks to be arriving for their use at the end of the month.
“Toward the end of this month, all faculty and staff should be receiving a return-to-campus packet with some print information about the process, and we've additionally ordered a couple of masks for all our employees ...” Garrett said. “Please do wear those masks. Our employees, our students, our vendors and any guests onto campus will be expected to wear masks when they're in buildings and when they are engaging with one another closer than that six feet of social distancing.”
A full stream of Tuesday’s talk can be viewed online at www.youtube.com/watch?v=R4zXHFWoTmo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.