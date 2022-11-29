A local family is once again asking for help celebrating a very special birthday.
Avery Evins, who turns 15 on Dec. 11, is welcoming birthday cards during “Avery’s Birthday Card Adventure.” Avery, who lives in Emporia with her parents Laura and Josh Evins, suffered from a hemorrhage on her brain at birth which led to the development of hydrocephalus and the need for a shunt. Avery underwent brain surgery at just two months old. Afterward, Avery was diagnosed with a chromosomal syndrome called 2p Trisomy 10q Monosomy, Autism Spectrum Disorder and scoliosis.
Laura described her daughter as a “typical teenager” who has a hard time getting up in the morning.
“She loves her school family,” Laura said. “I was able to talk to her freshman class about her needs this year. They are very inclusive of Avery. She had her own special spot on the [Homecoming] float so she’d be included.”
But, unlike other teens, Avery didn’t always love birthdays. Laura said the family started the birthday card drive several years ago to help Avery get excited about birthdays and holidays. Now, she has something to look forward to each year. Last year alone she received 319 cards.
“I usually start [the drive] Dec. 1,” Laura said. “This year I am wanting to focus it around the memory of Dodie, she was loved by so many in our community, too.”
Dodie was a black lab who was matched with Avery in 2014. As Avery’s service dog, she followed Avery everywhere — even school. Dodie was diagnosed with an aggressive cancer this year and died Nov. 3.
Avery, who’s now a freshman at Olpe High School, is adjusting to life without Dodie by her side.
“[Avery] misses her a lot,” Laura said of Dodie. “We all do. She’s needing and missing the closeness that Dodie offered, helping her to sleep, always next to her, especially in the car. ... Dodie did a lot for all of us — so much I took for granted, too,” she said. “I didn’t realize how much it helped until she was gone. That’s a lot to sink in.”
Laura said Dodie’s end of life care was paid for by a vet at Kansas State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine. That last expense, Laura said, was more than $2,000, so the Evinses have set up a GoFundMe to raise money to donate to East Emporia Veterinary Clinic and the K-State Veterinary Hospital. Laura said Dr. Stan Perry at EEVC and Dr. Ken Harkin at K-State provided exceptional care to Dodie.
“Dodie had the support of two remarkable veterinarians and staff,” she said in a post to social media. “They [provided] the best care for Dodie and were so supportive of Avery, Josh and I as we managed Dodie’s care right through to the very end.”
Donations can be made online at http://www.gofundme.com/honoring-dodies-memory.
Anyone wishing to send Avery a card can send mail to Avery Evins, 21 Locust Lane, Emporia, KS, 66801.
Search for “Avery’s Birthday Card Adventure” on Facebook to stay up-to-date on how many cards she receives this year.
