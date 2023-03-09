William E. Clark, Sr., died February 28, 2023, in Olympia Fields, IL. He was born September 2, 1934, in Chicago, to Norman and Margaret (Dunn) Clark. Bill was a long haul truck driver before retiring. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family. Bill also enjoyed playing cards, corn hole and horseshoes. He liked tinkering around the house and tending to his lawn.
On June 16, 1956, he married Annie R. Kirkendoll. They shared 68 years of marriage before her passing on January 14, 2023.
Bill is survived by: children, Sandy Kluk of Peotone, IL, Debbie Stanek and husband Marty of New Lenox, IL, Brenda Jedrzejak and husband Paul of Chicago, IL, William Clark Jr. of Council Grove, Dawn Hunt and husband Rick of Strong City, Destiny Crow of Cottonwood Falls, Shawn Salvato and husband Carl of Chicago, IL; 20 grandchildren; 33 ½ great grandchildren; one great great-grandchild; and siblings, Norman Clark, Patsy Swift and Kathy Swift.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Elizabeth “Betty” Woods, Beverly Clancy, Lynn Swift, Charles “Chuck” Clark; sons-in-law, Dan Kluk Sr. and Doug Crow; and grandsons, Billy Clark and Eric Keeton.
Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at Cottonwood Falls United Methodist Church, with Pastor Tim Woods officiating. Burial will follow in St. Anthony Cemetery, Strong City. Visitation will be at the church Tuesday, March 14, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. until service time. Memorial donations may be made to St. Judes Children Research Hospital, in care of Brown-Bennett-Alexander Funeral Home, PO Box 220, Cottonwood Falls, KS 66845.
