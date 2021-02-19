A Peabody teen sustained minor injuries in an overnight accident after falling asleep at the wheel.
Around 2:30 a.m. Friday, Lyon County Sheriff's Deputies and Emporia/Lyon Fire/EMS responded to the 2400 block of Road F for reports of a one vehicle injury accident.
According to Lyon County Deputy Nathan Rankin, emergency crews found a black 2014 Ford Mustang in the east ditch.
It was determined that 19-year-old Coby Goossen had fallen asleep at the wheel and left the roadway. His car came to rest in the ditch.
Goossen refused medical transport and had minor injuries.
He was wearing his seatbelt.
