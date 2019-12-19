Mildred (Millie) Louise Lewis died Monday, December 16 at KU Medical Center in Kansas City, KS. She was 85.
Millie was born October 6, 1934 in Emporia, KS, the daughter of Ruben and Lydia Sill. She attended Emporia schools and graduated from Emporia High School in May 1952.
On December 5, 1952, Millie married Ronald (Ron) Lewis in Emporia, KS. He survives of the home. Millie lived most of her life in Emporia except for the time Ron served in the US Army in Georgia from 1953-1955. They returned to Emporia in 1955 where they lived until May 2004 when they moved to Lawrence.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ruben and Lydia; her brothers, Clair Johnson, Lloyd Johnson, Marion Johnson, Alfred Sill; and her sister, Ruth (Sill) Jones.
Other survivors include daughter, Rhonda Russell (husband Randy) of Lawrence; son, Chip Lewis of Cowley, WY; and son, Mike Lewis (wife Heidi) of Lawrence; along with six grandchildren, twelve great-grand children, and many nieces and nephews. She dearly loved them all.
Millie attended the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Lawrence.
Cremation is planned. In accordance with Millie’s wishes, there will be no formal services. Burial will take place at Evergreen cemetery in Emporia, KS. The family will receive visitors on Sunday, December 22 from 2:00 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. at the Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home, 601 Indiana Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.
The family suggests memorial donations to the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Lawrence, which may be sent in care of the funeral home.
