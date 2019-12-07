Judy (Waterman) and Robert Crawford of rural Emporia are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary.
The couple were married Dec. 20, 1959 at the Westside Baptist Church in Emporia.
Mrs. Crawford worked for Westar Energy. She is retired.
Mr. Crawford was an electrician at Wolf Creek Nuclear in Burlington. He is also retired.
The couple's children are Janet and Russell Balding of rural Emporia; Robert and Sandy Crawford of rural Osage City; and Jason and Christine Crawford of rural Emporia. They have five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
The couple's children will host a celebration with friends and family Dec. 14.
