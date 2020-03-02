After two big weekends of baseball, Emporia State head coach Seth Wheeler has already seen things that never materialized for the Hornets in his first year at the helm.
This group of Hornets is setting a precedent of consistency that their 2019 squad never developed.
“The thing that we never did, really, last year was go on a run where we played really well for four, five straight days,” Wheeler said. “The last two weekends, we’ve played really well for six straight days — against two really good teams.
“This weekend we played about as well as we’ve played all year. I’m proud of our guys for not just coming out one day and playing well, not just coming out two days and playing well, but putting together a whole series.”
On Saturday, the Hornets clobbered the Lions 12-0, getting four longballs to back seven shutout innings from Jared Kengott.
In the series finale, with the 11th-ranked Lions clawing for a victory, it was Missouri Southern that finally got some production from the middle of its lineup.
Jordan Fitzpatrick, who had spent time in the two-hole and cleanup spot in the first two games, batted fifth, hitting a solo homer in the second inning and a grand slam in the third to spot his team a 5-0 lead.
ESU retaliated with four runs in the fourth, adding three more in the seventh and eighth to flip the scoreboard and take control.
MSSU got another solo home run to lead off the ninth, but mustered little else.
“Our pitching was just phenomenal, senior infielder Paul Claassen said. “They came out and absolutely shoved and kept (MSSU) under control and then we (went to work with) the sticks. We had people constantly coming up and finding ways to make it happen.
“We knew that we could come back. All weekend, we put up ... (multi)-run innings, we knew that it would be a challenge, but we were all up for it.”
MSSU arrived on Friday riding a 13-1 start to its season. The Lions departed the Trusler Sports Complex with a three-game oh-fer in MIAA play.
It was the second straight series the Hornets had sent a nationally-ranked opponent home with a sour taste.
“Our guys, for the last two weekends, anytime somebody’s punched us, we’ve punched right back,” Wheeler said.
ESU has one more home series before hitting the road as it will host Northwest Missouri State, starting on Friday afternoon.
If the Hornets continue this level of resiliency, the immediate future could be quite bright for Emporia State.
“I don’t think anyone on the team thought we were going to lose this game,” said junior infielder Jack Maki, who provided two hits and two RBIs on Sunday. “I think we all knew that the tides of the game were changing (and) things were starting to go our way.
“We kept battling and staying true to what our game plan was and I think it worked out.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.