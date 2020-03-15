Emporia State's Tre'Zure Jobe was named second-team NCAA Division II Conference Commissioners Association All-Central Region. She is one of three players from the MIAA to earn all-region honors and the only freshman on the team. She is the first Lady Hornet freshman to earn D2CCA all-region honors.
Jobe averaged 17.3 points, 3.5 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game. She was named First-Team All-MIAA and the MIAA Freshman of the Year and was the seventh Lady Hornet to earn Freshman of the Year honors from the association in the last 18 years. She finished the season ranked second in the MIAA in scoring, third in steals, sixth in assist to turnover ratio, seventh in assists, ninth in free throw percentage and field goal percentage and 21st in made three-pointers. She is the leading freshman scorer in Lady Hornet history with 518 points. She was 11 assists away from tying Jamie Blakely (117 in 1999-200) for the Lady Hornet freshman assist record when the NCAA Tournament was canceled due to concerns over the COVID-19 situation.
Sports information directors from NCAA Division II Central Region schools and conferences selected the D2CCA all-region teams. The process concludes with All-American selections announced later in the month. The NCAA Division II Conference Commissioners sponsored the All-Region teams.
Emporia State finished the season 24-7, 15-4 in the MIAA, and was the conference runner-up in both the regular season and tournament. They were the fourth seed in the Central Regional Tournament before it was canceled due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic. They are set to return seven of their top ten scorers, six of whom started at least one game this season.
